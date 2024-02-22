Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Up 1.9 %

IEP traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 485,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,151. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.84. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 75.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

