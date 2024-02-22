Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Reduced by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 312.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.69. 579,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,927. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

