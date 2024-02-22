Immunocore (IMCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Shares of IMCR traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.04. The company had a trading volume of 95,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 0.97. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $76.98.

In related news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of Immunocore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Immunocore by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Immunocore by 1,703.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Immunocore by 159.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMCR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Immunocore from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.17.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

