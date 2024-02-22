Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.62.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. Research analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 3,027 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $114,783.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 304,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,547.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $50,051.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,820,472.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark S. Levine sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $114,783.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,547.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,087 shares of company stock valued at $476,832 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,602,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,517,000 after purchasing an additional 872,520 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,528,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 75,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 45,029 shares during the period. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

