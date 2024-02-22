Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Up to $37.13

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.13, but opened at $38.14. Immunovant shares last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 49,729 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IMVT shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Immunovant Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $147,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,394.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $147,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,394.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $147,032.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,525,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,087 shares of company stock valued at $476,832 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 96,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 24.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More

