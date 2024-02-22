Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives C$87.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$87.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMO. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$110.00 to C$89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IMO

Imperial Oil Stock Up 3.1 %

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Shares of IMO opened at C$82.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$77.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$77.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.81. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$60.19 and a 12-month high of C$85.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.