Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $17.56

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.56, but opened at $16.90. Indivior shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 8,741 shares.

Indivior Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indivior

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDV. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Indivior in the third quarter worth about $191,743,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Indivior in the second quarter worth about $83,678,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Indivior in the second quarter worth about $72,583,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Indivior by 746.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,232,000 after buying an additional 2,727,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Indivior in the fourth quarter worth about $36,011,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

