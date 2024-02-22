Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Sets New 12-Month High at $119.14

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $119.14 and last traded at $119.14, with a volume of 860911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.13.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.75.

Get Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.