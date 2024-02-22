InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49. 696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 20,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

InnovAge Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a market cap of $698.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $188.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 690.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,674 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 238,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

See Also

