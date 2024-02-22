Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Position Lessened by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 418,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April accounts for about 2.0% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April were worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 656.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,060,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,436,000 after buying an additional 920,563 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,254,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 290.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 212,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 157,884 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 1,353.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 144,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 134,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAPR traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $26.18. 3,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,611. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

