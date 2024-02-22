Insider Buying: Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) Insider Acquires 28,089 Shares of Stock

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Etienne acquired 28,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.67 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of A$74,857.19 ($48,926.26).

Cleanaway Waste Management Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.52.

About Cleanaway Waste Management

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

