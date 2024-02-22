Insider Buying: European Metals Holdings Limited (ASX:EMH) Insider Buys A$30,316.25 in Stock

European Metals Holdings Limited (ASX:EMH – Get Free Report) insider Lincoln Bloomfield, Jr. acquired 98,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,316.25 ($19,814.54).
European Metals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 20.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
European Metals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than European Metals
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for European Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.