Insider Buying: European Metals Holdings Limited (ASX:EMH) Insider Buys A$30,316.25 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2024

European Metals Holdings Limited (ASX:EMHGet Free Report) insider Lincoln Bloomfield, Jr. acquired 98,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,316.25 ($19,814.54).

European Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 20.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

European Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

European Metals Holdings Limited engages in the exploration and development of Cinovec lithium and tin resources projects in the Czech Republic. The company was formerly known as Equamineral Holdings Limited and changed its name to European Metals Holdings Limited in February 2014. European Metals Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for European Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.