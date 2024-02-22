Insider Buying: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Buys 80 Shares of Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director Christine N. Mclean acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1,349.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,998.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$795,138.22.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

TSE FFH traded up C$20.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1,365.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of C$31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.87. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of C$863.55 and a twelve month high of C$1,428.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,290.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,207.32.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a $19.871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FFH shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Cormark raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,641.67.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

