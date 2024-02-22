Insider Buying: Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) CEO Acquires 848 Shares of Stock

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) CEO James R. Barlow acquired 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $10,939.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Performance

Shares of HFBL stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFBL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 68.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 42,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

