Insider Buying: Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Director Acquires 1,982 Shares of Stock

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 1,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,011.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,588.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TMP stock opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.77 million, a PE ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 0.66. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $71.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.58 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,558,000 after purchasing an additional 44,447 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tompkins Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

