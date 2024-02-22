Insider Buying: VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp (LON:GSEO) Insider Acquires 21,739 Shares of Stock

VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp (LON:GSEO – Get Free Report) insider Bernard J. Bulkin purchased 21,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £15,217.30 ($19,160.54).

VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GSEO traded up GBX 9.60 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 72.80 ($0.92). The stock had a trading volume of 918,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,457. The company has a market cap of £300.79 million, a PE ratio of 3,650.00 and a beta of 0.13. VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp has a 12-month low of GBX 59 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 103 ($1.30). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 75.26.

VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a GBX 1.42 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp’s previous dividend of $1.38. This represents a yield of 2.25%. VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp’s dividend payout ratio is 30,000.00%.

VH Glob Sustainable Energy Opp Company Profile

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

