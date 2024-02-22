Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Sells 2,645 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.40, for a total value of $540,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 164,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,703,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Wednesday, February 14th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,139 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $881,068.93.

On Friday, January 19th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50.

On Friday, December 15th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total value of $554,885.50.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $204.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.99 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $258.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.97.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Atlassian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,814,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,282,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,981,000 after acquiring an additional 293,793 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.