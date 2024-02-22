Insider Selling: Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) SVP Sells 2,078 Shares of Stock

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) SVP Robbin B. Adams sold 2,078 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $25,538.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,992.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Geospace Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. Geospace Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $17.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geospace Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 85,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 25,282.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

