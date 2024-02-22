Insider Selling: KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CFO Sells 22,802 Shares of Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 22,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $321,736.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,622,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,373,000 after acquiring an additional 383,435 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after buying an additional 51,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,781,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,822,000 after buying an additional 48,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after buying an additional 34,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,132,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after buying an additional 307,092 shares in the last quarter.

KALV has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KALV

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.