Insider Selling: KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CFO Sells 22,802 Shares of Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 22,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $321,736.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $16.88.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.
KALV has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
