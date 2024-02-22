Insider Selling: Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Senior Officer Sells 9,292 Shares of Stock

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) Senior Officer Bruce Cluney sold 9,292 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.15, for a total transaction of C$503,164.59.
Magna International stock opened at C$73.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.88. The company has a market cap of C$21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$64.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
