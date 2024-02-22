Insider Selling: Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Senior Officer Sells 9,292 Shares of Stock

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) Senior Officer Bruce Cluney sold 9,292 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.15, for a total transaction of C$503,164.59.

Magna International Stock Performance

Magna International stock opened at C$73.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.88. The company has a market cap of C$21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$64.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.00.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

