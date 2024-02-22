Insider Selling: NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Chairman Sells 500 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,426.79, for a total transaction of $3,713,395.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,626,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $61.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7,458.79. 1,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,157. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,021.73 and a one year high of $7,617.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7,144.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6,449.98.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $133.44 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 4.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of NVR by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

