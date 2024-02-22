Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 28.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBP. Truist Financial cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:IBP opened at $202.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.57 and a twelve month high of $214.37.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

