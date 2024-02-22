Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Issues Earnings Results

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS.
Installed Building Products Stock Up 12.3 %
IBP traded up $24.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.42. 207,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,438. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $102.57 and a 12-month high of $229.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.02 and a 200 day moving average of $154.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products
In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on IBP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
