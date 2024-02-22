Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,741,922 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 18,672 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $104,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,199,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $39,872,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at about $25,443,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after buying an additional 384,941 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $15,230,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.73. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IART. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. CL King assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Integra LifeSciences

About Integra LifeSciences

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.