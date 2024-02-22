IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Acquires £148.50 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Gunby purchased 55 shares of IntegraFin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($186.98).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Jonathan Gunby purchased 52 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £151.32 ($190.53).

On Thursday, December 21st, Jonathan Gunby purchased 50 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($188.24).

IntegraFin Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IHP stock traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 269.20 ($3.39). 143,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,767. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 289.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 255.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £891.91 million, a PE ratio of 1,809.33, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 208.73 ($2.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 312.40 ($3.93).

IntegraFin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

Separately, Shore Capital cut shares of IntegraFin to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

