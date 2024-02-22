International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

International Flavors & Fragrances has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a dividend payout ratio of 68.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 507.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 150.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.