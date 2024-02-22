Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Desjardins set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

IIP.UN stock opened at C$14.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.43 and a 12 month high of C$14.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.74%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total value of C$90,337.50. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

