Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.63.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU traded up $15.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $653.86. 647,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $384.05 and a twelve month high of $664.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $563.81.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

