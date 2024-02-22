Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) is AlphaCore Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 759,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,042 shares during the period. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 2.3% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $14,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 652,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 27,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,341 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the period.

PEY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 391,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,790. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.0806 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

