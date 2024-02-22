Invesco Ltd. Acquires 293,078 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,657,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,078 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.70% of Caesars Entertainment worth $169,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $42.24 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average is $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

