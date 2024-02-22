Invesco Ltd. Buys 16,714 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,912,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,714 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $173,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 354.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 101.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 178,285 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FRT stock opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $109.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

