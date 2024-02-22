Invesco Ltd. Sells 64,229 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,443,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,229 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $166,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 46.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $132.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.51.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

