Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Position Increased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 401.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of RPG stock opened at $34.94 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

