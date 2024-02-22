Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Performance

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. Invitae has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Stories

