Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.87

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.87 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 78014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 220.54 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.15.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.27. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $194.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

