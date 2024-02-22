iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.95

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.95 and last traded at $65.95, with a volume of 46863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.37.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.12.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.98.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 225.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

