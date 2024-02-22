iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.95

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.95 and last traded at $65.95, with a volume of 46863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.37.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.12.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.98.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Top-Rated AMD nears major breakout level
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- AI powerhouse NVIDIA will hit $1000 soon
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- How to use iron condors to collect income from stock options
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.