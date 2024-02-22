iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sets New 52-Week High at $506.58

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $506.58 and last traded at $506.74, with a volume of 345602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $499.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $485.28 and a 200 day moving average of $457.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

