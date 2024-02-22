iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.22

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.22 and last traded at $77.16, with a volume of 14543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.51.
The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average is $72.06.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
