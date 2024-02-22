iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.22

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.22 and last traded at $77.16, with a volume of 14543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.51.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average is $72.06.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,003,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,818,000 after buying an additional 444,668 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,336,000 after buying an additional 169,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,492,000 after buying an additional 54,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,200,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,410,000 after buying an additional 129,179 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

