iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 127,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 207,425 shares.The stock last traded at $26.49 and had previously closed at $26.40.

Several analysts have commented on FM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $643.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

