iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $811,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,355,000 after acquiring an additional 36,319 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,559,000 after acquiring an additional 185,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 119,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.27. 583,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,653. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.81.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.