iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sets New 12-Month High at $106.17

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.17 and last traded at $106.12, with a volume of 332543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.92.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

