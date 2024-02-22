iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $277.54

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $277.54 and last traded at $277.44, with a volume of 35344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $273.68.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 1000 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,994,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,698,000 after buying an additional 1,136,554 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after buying an additional 1,119,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,447,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.