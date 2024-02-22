iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 567,348 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.0% of Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $28,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291,574 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.48. 22,117,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,581,859. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.33. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.