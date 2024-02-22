iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sets New 12-Month High at $178.33

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $178.33 and last traded at $177.94, with a volume of 38893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.87.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,684,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,562,000 after buying an additional 1,668,253 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after buying an additional 1,112,713 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,345,000 after buying an additional 819,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

