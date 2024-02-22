Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CEO Thomas Deitrich Sells 1,912 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,743,032.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Itron Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.46. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $79.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Itron by 39.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Itron by 10.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
