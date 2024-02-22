Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CEO Thomas Deitrich Sells 1,912 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,743,032.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.46. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $79.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Itron by 39.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Itron by 10.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Itron in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.27.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

