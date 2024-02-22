ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives $119.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $102,709,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $29,172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after buying an additional 336,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $123.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.54. ITT has a 1 year low of $75.82 and a 1 year high of $127.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.39%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

