JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,298,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 768,001 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.16% of JD.com worth $66,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in JD.com by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 833,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,433,000 after acquiring an additional 528,663 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,345,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 657,500 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in JD.com by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 547,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 62,129 shares during the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd raised its holdings in JD.com by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 379,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in JD.com by 1,328.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,409,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.54. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $48.72.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JD. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

