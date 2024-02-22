JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Gap Up to $6.96

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.96, but opened at $7.22. JetBlue Airways shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 2,441,825 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,059,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,681,000 after buying an additional 354,086 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 47,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

