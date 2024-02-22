Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of Joby Aviation stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.60. 5,997,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,837,276. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. Joby Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $722,336.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,074,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,154,570.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 4,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $25,674.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,043.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $722,336.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,074,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,154,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 687,332 shares of company stock worth $4,439,854 in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

