John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 636 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 365 shares.The stock last traded at $32.60 and had previously closed at $33.55.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 14,570,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 145,703 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $1,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $856,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $384,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $355,000.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

